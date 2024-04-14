Lori Loughlin says working with Keanu Reeves was 'wonderful, awesome'

Lori Loughlin recollected memories when she talked about how great it was to collaborate with Keanu Reeves on their 1988 movie The Night Before.



The How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast featuring the former co-stars of Full House, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, had an interview with the actress discussing the adolescent comedy.

The movie, which was directed by Thom Eberhardt, centres on Reeves' Winston, who takes popular high school student Tara (Loughlin) to prom but wakes up with no memory of Tara.

“[Reeves] was the nerdy guy?” Sweetin asked as Loughlin confirmed, “He was the nerdy guy. Could you imagine?”

The actress from When Calls the Heart continued, saying, "The Matrix star was so wonderful. ... What a lovely, lovely man."

Sweetin said that all of the "awesome" things she has heard about Reeves have made her want to "meet him so bad." Loughlin affirmed that Sweetin's desire to meet Reeves is genuine, saying, "He's just a dream" and "so sweet."

Loughlin mentioned filming The Night Before, a "quirky black comedy," which she called as "funny," at other points in their conversation.

While she said she "loved it" and "had a great time" during the whole filming process, there was one terrifying moment while they were filming some sequences in "downtown Los Angeles at night."

She recalled discovering upon her return to the site after going out for "lunch one night", that someone "had been murdered in the alleyway where we were just shooting,"

Loughlin continued, "I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' We were in the thick of it."