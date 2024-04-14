Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage rumours dispelled: 'They're very happy'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage rumours dispelled

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brave through negative popularity with the power of love for one another.



Speaking on The Sun’s show, Royal Exclusive, royal expert Ingrid Seward quashed rumours of trouble in marriage of the Sussexes following their latest outing.

The Montecito couple was recently spotted showering affection on each other at a polo game in Miami, only hours after announcing their new projects for Netflix.

“I think Harry has got an obsessive love for Meghan,” said Seward to royal editor Matt Wilkinson.

“I don’t think he will ever, ever leave her. She is in control and I think as long as she is in control she is Happy,” the My Mother and I author explained. “I think the marriage is good and they’re very happy.

“Who wouldn’t be happy living in that gorgeous house with two lovely children,” she continued.

“I know they’re not popular in this country but does that really worry them? I don’t know,” the royal expert added.

Harry and Meghan have been undoubtedly thriving since stepping down from their positions in the royal family four years ago.

Besides the upcoming television projects, the Suits alum is also in the early stages of launching her own lifestyle brand, American Riveira Orchard.