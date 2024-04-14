Organized Noize member Rico Wade dead at 52

Rico Wade will always be remembered for his contribution to the atlanta music industry

Rico Wade, a member of the Atlanta-based trio Organized Noize, has passed away at the age of 52.

The heartbreaking news of his passing surfaced after close friend Killer Mike shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to the producer for Outkast.

In his heartfelt note posted on Saturday, April 13, Mike expressed deep sense of loss while extending prayers for Rico Wade's wife, children, and the entire Wade family.

"I don't have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all," wrote Mike.

"I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya'll," he added.



"The journey ain't gonna be the Same Journey without U...Love and Respect. Michael," the fellow signed off from the heartfelt text posted alongside a carousel.

The post garnered an outpouring of condolences and shock from fans, reflecting on Wade's significant contributions to Atlanta's music scene.

One fan raved, "Damn…Rico will always be one of the best things that happened to Atlanta music. [dove with clove emoji]."

Another lamented, "Never met him and I’m gutted. I absolutely adored him. One of my dreams in life was to work with him…I don’t even know what to say. My condolences. Such a HUGE LOSS."



As of now, the exact day and cause of Wade's passing have not been disclosed, leaving fans and the music community in mourning.