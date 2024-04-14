Dakota Fanning reveals firsts she gets by Tom Cruise as birthday gifts

Dakota Fanning has declared the one annual day that Tom Cruise never fails to remember: her birthday.



The actress revealed that she received her first-ever cell phone as a present from Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise during a recent Harper's Bazaar interview. The actress was joined by her Ripley's co-star Andrew Scott in the interview.

After Scott guessed the correct answer to “Who gave Dakota her first cell phone?” saying, “Okay, well it’s going to be some Hollywood icon … Tom Cruise,” Fanning disclosed that during their time together on the set of 2005's War of the Worlds, the actor gave her a Motorola Razr for her eleventh birthday.

The Twilight actress reminisced, "Oh, my God, I was so excited," but she also mentioned that she "didn't have anybody to call or text at that time," so she wasn't sure how helpful the gift would be for her.

“You know, I was 11,” she quipped. “But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool.”

Fanning shared that the iconic flip phone was only one of the birthday presents she still receives from the Mission: Impossible star.

“Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday,” the actress from Equaliser 3 explained, stating that the most recent one arrived earlier in April on her 30th birthday.

Scott jokingly took a jibe, “So thoughtful. Really, really nice. He’s never given me anything.”

Earlier, Fanning during Elle magazine's Ask Me Anything series admitted that Cruise is not the only one who has given her birthday present. The actress also received a gift from Kurt Russell.