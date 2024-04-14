'Vulnerable' King Charles betrayed by close aide during cancer treatment

King Charles suffered major blow by a close palace aide of his in a recent controversy within the Palace.

According to editor-at-large at The Mail on Sunday Charlotte Griffith, the 75-year-old monarch was tricked into hiring a colleague to a job at the Palace by Garter King of Arms David White.

He reportedly had the King sign an approval for appointment to promote his colleague, Peter O’Donoghue to a senior post of Secretary of the Order of the Garter at the College of Arms, while he was recovering from a bout of his cancer treatment.

“It's like a trick from the Middle Ages. There's been a huge row behind the scenes,” a source told the outlet.

“Some people believe that David White deliberately tried to get to Charles behind their backs so that he could get his preferred candidate into the role,” they continued.

“What David may not have realised was that the King was tired. In other words, he was at his most vulnerable, which is why proper procedure exists.”

“When the King is in London he is here to receive treatment and therefore that can often be a challenging time for him.

"The aides closest to Charles knew him well enough to know he should have been left in peace at that time,” the insider insisted.

As a Garter King of Arms, Mr White is equipped with advising the King on matters of heraldy as well as protocol to conduct royal ceremonies.