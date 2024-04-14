Jenna Dewan sues Channing Tatum to compensate ‘Magic Mike’ billions

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have still not settled their money matters despite their divorce in 2020.

On Friday, the former couple’s lawyers were present during the divorce settlement, in which Dewan’s legal team claimed that Tatum, 43, hid details about his Magic Mike earnings, via Us Weekly.

Dewan is contesting that she is entitled to a cut of the profits since they were married when the film was made.

“The Magic Mike intellectual property and all the proceeds thereon is the elephant in the room,” Dewan’s lawyer, Samantha Spector, told the judge on Friday.

“We have, for the last couple of years, been trying to meaningfully resolve this case, but every time we do, we get stuck on that issue with Magic Mike. We are dealing with a potential billion-dollar asset.”

Dewan claimed that she is entitled to compensation from his salary since the movie “was developed and co-financed by Channing with community effort and marital funds,” further alleging that they acquired the project together.

Tatum starred and produced Magic Mike in 2012 before the property spawned two additional sequels and a live stage show in Las Vegas and London.

Spector did confirm that Dewan had received “some” money from Tatum but claims it doesn’t accurately account for the full success of Magic Mike.

Tatum, who was married to Dewan between 2009 and 2019, has not publicly addressed Dewan’s court claims as of yet.