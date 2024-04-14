Sabrina Carpenter shares glimpse into memorable Coachella debut

Sabrina Carpenter is savouring every moment of her Coachella debut as she expressed her gratitude.

The Feather singer, 24, took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos in which she glimpsed in her festival experience.

While many of the shots were from her live performance, some of them were behind the scenes of before stepping onto the stage and some celebrating with her crew after the show.

“@coachella weekend 1, thank you to my incredible band, dancers, crew, team, friends, family for this special night I’ll always remember. just a blue motel and a dream,” she wrote in the caption, adding two white emojis.

The musician also penned a tribute to the late designer Roberto Cavalli, who died at his home in Italy on the day Carpenter wore his clothes for her performance on April 12. He was 83.

“And a special thank you, it was an honor to wear 2 custom @roberto_cavalli looks on this day in memory. rest in peace,” she continued. “see you next weekend!”

Meanwhile, the Nonsense singer’s boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, was spotted supporting Carpenter from the crowd at Coachella.