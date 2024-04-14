Matthew McConaughey reminisces 'immediate' moments with Kate Hudson

Speaking candidly, Matthew McConaughey discusses his relationship with Kate Hudson while filming How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.



In an interview with People magazine to commemorate the magazine's 50th anniversary, the Oscar winner discussed some of his most well-known parts, including his time as the romantic comedy heartthrob. He remembered getting to know his co-star before the movie's premiere.

“I remember we met on the Paramount lot — I believe it was the time — and those casting sort of meeting couches, especially for rom-coms, you want to see the chemistry between the two leads,” he said.

“You want to see how the jive is. We’re not reading through the script. We’re not reading lines.”

He continued, “Immediately, we were comfortable with each other, and we jacked with each other, and we busted each other’s chops, and we laughed a lot. There was a bit of rock and roll exchange, like ‘Oh this could be some heavyweight fun.’ And I think that’s why I was cast, and that’s why for whatever extent it worked.”

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days centres on journalist Andie Anderson (Hudson), who persuades her boss that she can get a man to, well, leave her in 10 days in an attempt to write beyond the parameters of what is acceptable for a women's magazine.

Conaughey's character Ben Barry, on the other hand, is so sure of his romantic abilities that he places a wager with his coworkers that he can win a woman over in ten days. Their intentions go awry when the two cross paths.