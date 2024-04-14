Taylor Swift sees Travis Kelce as 'father of her future children'

Taylor Swift believes her beau Travis Kelce is a 'father material.'

As reported by Life & Style, the source shared that the global music icon can see herself married to an NFL athlete with children.

An insider, "He’s definitely daddy material in her eyes. That was one of the biggest attractions for her."

The source claimed the lovebirds have "grown so close in such a short amount of time."

"It feels so right. They’re very comfortable spending time together just the two of them," the report said.



The outlet further claimed that the Lover singer will "have a prenup before she and Travis get married."

The source continued, "She can separate the finances from the relationship, and her team will make sure she does."

For the unversed, Taylor and Travis first sparked romance rumours back in September 2023.

Since then, the couple has made it to the headlines because of their PDA-filled outings and romantic gateways.