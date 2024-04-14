Dua Lipa to helm dual duties in upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' episode

Upcoming episode of SNL will be a double dose of Dua Lipa's energy as host and guest

Dua Lipa, the English-Albanian singer and songwriter, is set to light up the stage as both the host and musical guest on the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

Excitedly sharing the news on social media, the official SNL account announced via X, formerly Twitter, that the Levitating hitmaker would be taking on double duties on May 4th.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the singer, with some playfully dubbing it "Dual Lipas" in reference to her dual roles.

This appearance marks Lipa's third time gracing the SNL stage as a musical guest and her first as the host of the show.

She previously rocked the studio 8H during Natalie Portman's hosting gig in February 2018 and returned for Kristen Wiig's episode in December 2020.

Additionally, One Kiss crooner's upcoming stint on the NBC comedy sketch will come hot on the heels of her highly anticipated third studio album Radical Optimism, scheduled for release on May 3rd.

Beyond her accomplishments in the music industry, Lipa has also dipped her toes into acting, with appearances in this year's high-octane spy adventure Argylle and last year's blockbuster Barbie.