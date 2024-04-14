Ryan Reynolds pulls off hilarious prank on Rob McElhenney's 47th birthday: Watch

Ryan Reynolds pulls off hilarious prank on Rob McElhenney's 47th birthday

Ryan Reynolds sent humorous birthday wishes to his pal and co-owner of Wrexham A.F.C. on the day the Titanic sank on its maiden voyage to New York City.



Reynolds posted a hilarious new artwork on Instagram to wish his friend Rob a happy birthday one day before Rob's real birthday, which is April 14.

He wrote the caption, “It felt like Rob’s birthday was today but apparently it’s tomorrow?”.

“I’m posting because it’s now the 14th in Wrexham and I’ll bet people are still up! Happy Birthday”, next to a clip of him introducing fans to a deep sea excursion while sporting the adored Deadpool outfit.

He addressed the camera, reminding everyone that his special day falls on the 112th anniversary of the Titanic disaster. “As some of you may know, today is April 14th, the birthday of my beloved co-chairman, Mr. Rob McElhenney”.

“It also happens to be the day the Titanic went down. So for his big day this year, I financed an expedition to the ocean floor to retrieve a few bottles of Wrexham Lager”, he quipped referencing the original beer served in the 1912 trip.

They undoubtedly didn't find any "drinkable" lager, but they did discover something "more beautiful": a photo of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star wearing a shirtless outfit and a necklace bearing the Heart of the Ocean.

The 47-year-old also urged his audience to give his friend "all the love we can" and join him in celebrating his birthday in the video.

The actor further encourages the audience to "don't put it on social media," refrain from going to Wrexham's main art gallery to see the drawing in person, and not "embarrass" Rob by buying official products featuring his shirtless images.

“No, just do as I am and simply wish Rob a happy birthday”, he joked in the video.

This video is the latest in a series of Birthday pranks exchanged between the two Wrexham Chairmans.