Emily Blunt annoyed by Ryan Gosling for still singing 'Ken' song

Ryan Gosling's Saturday Night Live monologue is a constant reminder of his obsession with the Barbie's character, Ken.



Despite his initial declaration that he wouldn't discuss Ken because he "broke up" and "it's over" with the character, he ultimately chose to express his emotions through a cover of Taylor Swift's popular song All Too Well.

“You know, when you play a character that hard, that long, just letting go feels like a breakup and for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help: The music of the great Taylor Swift,” the La La Land actor said.

Gosling then proceeded to sing, “I swear Venice Beach is true / My clothes were tight / But something about that spandex felt so right / I left my rollerblades in that big pink house / But I still got that fur coat and I’ll wear that right now (Cue him putting on the iconic Ken coat).”

“If I said that I was doing fine, you know I’d be lying / ‘Cause I was just Ken and now I’m just Ryan,” he continued.

Then, Emily Blunt interrupted Gosling's song, playfully getting upset that he was still singing about Ken even though he was meant to be promoting their next film The Fall Guy.

“What are you doing?” she asked, adding that they had a plan to do a “bunch of stunts.”

“I was gonna hit you with things and instead you’re singing about Ken again,” Blunt told the actor. “Look here, you’re Kenning right now, and I hate that’s even a verb. I resent that. Take the fur coat off. You’re embarrassing yourself.”

The crowd let out a sigh, and the Oppenheimer actress continued, “Guys, I don’t mean to be harsh but Ryan, you have to move on. It’s time.”

Gosling seemed to concur, but then he immediately said that he "just can't" move on and started singing again.

“Here we are again on the technicolour beach / I didn’t win the Oscar it was just out of reach / I was there / Bleach blond hair / Now it’s time to wish Ken farewell,” he sang right before Blunt hit him over the head with a bottle.

“That’s how this is gonna go,” she said, as Gosling screamed in response, “What the hell, Emily?”

“You were a stuntman [in The Fall Guy] and you can take a hit and look how cool that was,” Blunt said.

However, Gosling struck the actor with another bottle just as she was about to say that Ken would also find stunts to be "pretty cool."

“Ken’s dead. All right, Ken is dead,” The Devil Wears Prada actress exclaimed.