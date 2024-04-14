Shakira thrills Coachella crowd with surprise performance

Shakira unexpectedly graced the stage at Coachella on April 12, joining Bizarrap's set for an unforgettable performance.



The acclaimed artist treated the audience to two songs and unveiled exciting news about her upcoming world tour.

Through a display on a large screen behind her, Shakira revealed that her next tour is titled Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

This tour marks her first since the tour in 2018 and is named after her 12th studio album, which translates to Women No Longer Cry.

Following her unexpected appearance at Coachella, global sensation she took to Instagram to share her excitement about her upcoming World Tour.

The She Wolf singer expressed her anticipation for returning to the stage and celebrating with her fans, whom she affectionately refers to as her wolfpack.

Shakira also teased that tour dates will be announced soon and encouraged fans to register for information and pre-sale access.

During her performance with Argentine producer Bizarrap, the singer performed La Fuerte and BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53, the latter featuring lyrics reflecting on her 2022 breakup with longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué and his new relationship with Clara Chia Marti.