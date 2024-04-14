Justin Bieber flys solo at Coachella while Hailey stuns at Revolve Festival

Justin Bieber keeps low profile at Coachella Festival amidst wife Hailey's absence.

Justin Bieber was spotted attending the Coachella festival in Indio, California, on Friday evening.

The hitmaker, who recently celebrated his 30th birthday, sported an oversized white polo shirt paired with baggy dark blue denim shorts.

Completing his look with a dual-tone cap, white socks, and tri-tone loafers, Bieber maintained a low profile as he navigated the festival grounds.

While he enjoyed the music festivities, his wife Hailey was absent, having been photographed leaving the Revolve Festival in Palm Springs earlier in the day.

At the Revolve Festival in Palm Springs, 27-year-old the model made a fashion statement in a green Nike shirt paired with white shorts.

Her brunette hair was elegantly tied back in a bun, and she carried a silver jacket as she headed back to her Tesla Cybertruck.

She first met him as a teenager, and after an on-off courtship, they got engaged in July 2018.

They exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in New York City that year, followed by a larger ceremony in South Carolina in the subsequent year.

Recent speculation about their relationship arose after Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a post on Instagram requesting prayers for the couple, sparking rumors about their romance among fans.