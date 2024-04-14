Diplo praises Katy Perry as 'Most Flexible Pop Star' amidst sultry snap

Katy Perry ignites social media with sultry Instagram snaps.

On Friday evening, pop sensation Katy Perry captivated her Instagram followers with a series of sultry snapshots.

Perry's former beau, Diplo dubbed her the "most flexible pop star" in a comment beneath the post.

Posing against a graffiti-adorned wall, the 39-year-old songstress showcased her style in an ensemble dominated by black attire.

The California Gurls singer completed her look with stylish sunglasses, captivating fans with her latest social media offering.



In her recent Instagram snapshots, the singer mesmerized fans with her jet-black locks cascading over her shoulders in two of the frames.

The 39-year-old songstress and Diplo were previously linked following sightings together at the 2014 Coachella festival.

However, their romance was short-lived, ending after a few months of dating.

Perry disclosed details of their relationship during a 2017 live stream, where she ranked ex-partners based on their prowess in bed.

While John Mayer and Orlando Bloom took the top spots, Diplo landed in third.

He took to Twitter to express his surprise at the ranking, jokingly claiming to have won the "bronze medal in sex Olympics."