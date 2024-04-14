Raquel Lee Bolleau has ‘nothing left’ after ‘Quiet on Set’ changed abuse narrative

Raquel Lee Bolleau's 'Quiet on Set' incident leaves her with no regrets.

Raquel Lee Bolleau, known for her role in Nickelodeon's Amanda Show, shared her disappointment with her involvement in Investigation Discovery's docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV, in a recent TikTok video posted on Thursday.



Bolleau, featured in the series, voiced her discontent regarding the portrayal of toxic sets within the kids' TV network.

The directors of the documentary, Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, were recently joined by participants Drake Bell, Giovannie Samuels, Bryan Christopher Hearne, and co-executive producer Kate Taylor for a panel discussion as part of an Emmys FYC event.

Moderated by Scaachi Koul, the conversation delved into the series' impact, which has garnered attention for its depiction of alleged abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate behavior involving underage stars and crew members on Nickelodeon TV show sets, particularly those overseen by Dan Schneider.

She expressed frustration over her exclusion from a recent Emmys FYC event in Los Angeles.

The star questioned whether she had been invited to the event, highlighting her disappointment with the entertainment industry's treatment of talent.

Referencing her involvement in Investigation Discovery's docuseries, she criticized the industry for its tendency to prioritize its own interests without considering the perspectives of those involved.

She described her experiences as a child actor as deeply challenging, citing past instances of mistreatment within the industry.