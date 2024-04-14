Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai's Coachella style sync up

Ariana Madix and her partner Daniel Wai were photographed attending the opening day of the music and arts festival in Indio, California on Friday evening.
The couple opted for matching black bandanas to cover their faces as they navigated through the festival grounds.
The Vanderpump Rules star and her recent shoe collection launch, sported an all-black ensemble featuring a dress adorned with silver chains.
Completing her look were high-top leather boots and a black sweater draped over her shoulders, while her blonde hair remained tied back in a ponytail for the occasion.
Daniel Wai made a statement at Coachella, sporting a sleeveless striped top and matching pants while accompanying Madix.
The reality TV personality's castmates Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies were also in attendance.
Shay dazzled in a sparkling blue minidress paired with white high-top leather boots, accessorized with hoop earrings and a lengthy braid.
Davies opted for a patterned shirt and white shorts.
