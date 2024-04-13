Gigi Hadid engages in fun interaction with Ryan Reynolds over her brand

Gigi Hadid teased Ryan Reynolds as she said her brand's clothes look good on the actor's wife and her close pal Blake Lively more than him.

On April 12, the Deadpool actor shared her photo wearing a pink cardigan from the model's clothing line Guest in Residence.

At first, Gigi expressed gratitude towards Ryan for supporting her brand. She said, “@vancityreynolds Thank you mostly because we collectively, as a team, geek out every time you wear GIR.”

However, she playfully said, "You will never look like Blake in it … but you know this."

Gigi also poked fun at Blake, stating, "And I find you a more useful friend of the brand because you love trying all the new pieces and she’s been wearing the same shirt from two winters ago through every season …"



At the end of her note, the former girlfriend of Zayn Malik wrote, "Cc @blakelively your spring package is on the way. Please try a cotton blend.”