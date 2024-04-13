King Charles follows in Prince William, Kate Middleton's footsteps

King Charles 'horrified' after 'senseless' attack

King Charles III has has issued a statement following tragic Sydney attack that left six people dead and several others injured at a mall in Bondi.

The 75-year-old is "shocked and horrified" about the "senseless" attack in the second royal statement of the day, following in Prince William and Kate Middleton's footsteps to condemn the deadly attack.

The King and his wife Queen Camilla sent their heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families. The Prince and Princess of Wales also issued a statement following the knife attack at Westfield Bondi Junction.



The royal family's social media accounts shared the King's statement minutes after Kate and William's message.

The monarch, in his statement, said: "My wife and I were utterly shocked and horrified to hear of the tragic stabbing incident in Bondi. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have been so brutally killed during such a senseless attack.



"While details of these shocking circumstances are still emerging, our thoughts are also with those who were involved in the response, and we give thanks for the bravery of the first responders and emergency services. Charles R."



In the tragic attack, six people lost their lives and eight others, including a nine-month-old baby, were rushed to hospital as paramedics hurried to the scene.



King Charles is expected to travel to Australia in October as part of a long-haul international tour. However, the King's plans were put into question after he announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

The cancer-stricken Charles last visited the country in 2018 when he was the Prince of Wales and both his sons Prince William and Prince Harry have visited the country in the last few years.