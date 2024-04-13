Jennifer Lopez wants Ben Affleck to give up THIS 'nasty' habit

Ben Affleck makes Jennifer Lopez upset with his smoking habit

Ben Affleck made Jennifer Lopez upset with his 'nasty' habit of smoking.

As reported by Life & Style, the singer wants her husband to give up smoking as she hates smelling the smoke on the Air director's clothes.

The source claimed, "J. Lo loves Ben, but she’s tired of his nasty cigarettes."

"She put up with his smoking at first because it’s his only vice left and she didn’t want to be a nag, but she can’t stand it," added an insider.

Moreover, the Hollywood A-list couple often make it to the headlines because of their alleged marital woes.

Previously, it was reported that Lopez made Affleck 'uncomfortable' by making him a part of her new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

For the unversed, the musician recently released her documentary on Prime Video, detailing the ups and downs of her romantic relationship with the Gone Girl actor.

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.