Meghan Markle, Prince Harry forced to make new surprising deal?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have announced two new non-fiction series as part of their deal with streaming service, will reportedly stun fans with their hidden talents.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "need to start singing for their supper", a royal commentator has claimed about the couple's new projects.

Commenting on the California-based couple's latest announcement, Michael Cole told GB News: "Prince Harry and his lovely wife are going to have to start singing for their supper. They've got a five-year contract worth $100million with Netflix."



He went on saying: "Netflix wants their pound of flesh. So she's going to be doing a lifestyle and cookery streaming service."



The expert seemingly took a swipe at the Sussexes as he continued: "He's going to do a program all about polo. Not water polo, but polo with ponies on horseback, except for ocean-going racing in yachts which was once described as standing under a cold shower, ripping up £550 notes, must be the most expensive sport and hobby in the world."

Meghan Markle and Harry's latest move suggests as they have no plans to return to the royal family as working royals.

The former Suits star has recently launched her new business venture American Riviera Orchard. Meghan also teased big new projects for 2024 during her appearance on the red carpet at the Variety Gala last November, saying: "We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them."

