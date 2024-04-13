Prince William ignores Meghan Markle's demands for apology ahead of UK return

Meghan Markle is said to be pushing the royal family for an apology as Prince Harry prepares for a trip to the UK.

However, her demands are being ignored at large by the royals, who are currently grappling with health crisis of King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths noted: "She's been pushing for that for quite a long time, although there have been reports from the Sussex camp that she has sort of given up on an apology.

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK for the second time this year to attend St. Paul Cathedral service in honour of ten years of The Invictus Games next month.

The Mail of Sunday editor claimed the duchess is ought to miss out on the event in a bid to protect her and their kids from negative treatment of Britons.

As for the sentiments of Prince William, who is expected to face off his brother in the wake of his wife’s ill-health, Griffiths claimed: "The idea that William is looking for a reconciliation is for the birds.”

"He could be the King in the next few years and the idea that he's going to get bogged down by more psychodrama from his brother, from Montecito, from Meghan,” Charlotte explained.

"I mean, he's just he's moved past all of that. He's actually past the angry stage.

"I'm hearing he just can't be bothered with those guys anymore,” added the expert.