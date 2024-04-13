Kirsten Dunst recalls first meeting with husband Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst on having 'immediate soul connection' with husband Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst recently revealed having an “immediate soul connection" with husband Jesse Plemons.

Speaking exclusively to host Julia on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, the Civil War actress reflected on meeting Plemons “for the first time” at an airport.

Before playing a married couple on season 2 of the FX series Fargo, in 2015, Dunst recounted an instance, adding: "We were both getting on the plane to go to Calgary, and I looked in his eyes.”

The 41-year-old actress recalled, noting: "I still know that image of him in my brain. You just know sometimes."

Speaking of her 36-year-old husband Plemons, she noted: "I said to my best friend two weeks in ... 'I will know him for the rest of my life.”

"It was just an immediate soul connection, you know?" the Spider-Man alum added.

In a recent cover profile for Texas Monthly, highlighting Jesse Plemons, whom Dunst has collaborated on the soon-to-be-released Civil War, the actress opened up about her first meeting with her husband.

Referring to him as “one of the kindest humans” she’s ever met, Dunst revealed: “Immediately I felt safe, and he did too, and free.”

For the unversed, the couple’s latest big-screen project Civil War revolves around a group of people in a "race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge."