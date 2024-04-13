Meghan Markle sparks skepticism over 'hypocritical' theme for Netflix project

Meghan Markle sparks skepticism over 'hypocritical' Netflix project

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix project has been slammed for inauthenticity by royal expert Ingrid Seward.

Speaking to royal editor Matt Wilkinson on The Sun’s new show, Royal Exclusive, she branded it it “a bit desperate” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced two nonfiction projects for the streaming platform earlier this week.

According to Deadline, the first series will focus on Meghan and explore “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

Seward said on the show: “I am more skeptical about Meghan because I don’t know she knows anything about gardening.

"As for her talking about friendship that does make me feel a bit skeptical,” the My Mother and I author continued.

"She is really known for losing friends rather than gaining friends,” she explained.

“To hear her talking about friendships I think that might go down a little strangely,” the expert added.

Meghan’s upcoming project is the fourth one for the Sussexes as part of their multi-millions dollar partnership with Netflix.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman lauded the duchess for choosing to executive produce the prospective project, noting it suits her nature of control.

“Having followed Meghan's career, this new focus appears to align well with Meghan's passion for storytelling and her desire to make a positive impact through media,” he told the Daily Express.