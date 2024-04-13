Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scramble for backup plan amid US visa case

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly planning for the worst-case scenario amid the Duke of Sussex’s US visa case.

The royal, who moved to the US in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties, now has his visa application under review by a federal judge, following his admission of drug use in bombshell memoir Spare.

According to The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, Harry “has every reason to be nervous” after a Freedom of Information Act request was filed by the think tank for his immigration documents.

The Heritage Foundation launched a lawsuit against Harry after the memoir was released in January 2023.

“As the US presidential election is on the horizon, we know Meghan is not a fan of Donald Trump and that feeling is very much mutual,” Eden said on Palace Confidential.

“Trump’s enjoyed making suggestions that they won't have such an easy ride if he's president again,” he continued. “So, I think Harry has every reason to feel nervous in the USA now and it would suit him if he's got that escape route back to his homeland.”