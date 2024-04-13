Prince Harry vows to carry on mother Diana's work in Africa at panel discussion

Prince Harry paid sweet tribute to his late mother Princess Diana during a surprise appearance at Miami on Thursday.



According to reports, the Duke of Sussex attended a panel discussion titled, Potential is Waiting, hosted by his charity Sentebale at South Beach restaurant Zaytinya in the Ritz Carlton Hotel.

While speaking about Africa, he enthused over his love for the continent and his people, which he inherited from his philanthropic mother.

Diana’s charity works extensively featured providing aid and meeting needy in Africa, especially those affected by HIV and other incurable diseases during her lifetime.

“Africa's in my heart, Africa's in my soul,” Harry told the attendees of the event.

“I first went there when I was 12... 13 years old, and after so many years I wanted to give back to it because it had given me so much.

“The vast open space, the cultures, the communities, the people, the wildlife, just the freedom was a huge piece of why I loved Africa so much,” he continued.

The Spare author continued: “My mother had a strong focus on HIV and AIDS but also of the younger generation because it's their futures that are being stolen from them.”

“And at the heart of Sentebale, what we've always believed is that every single young person should have a chance at a better future,” the prince added.