Eddie Redmayne receives big honour after reviving ‘Cabaret’

Eddie Redmayne gets a stamp of approval from Tony and Oscar-winner Joel Grey as he steps into a new role for Broadway.

The Fantastic Beasts star, 42, who revived the Broadway show, Cabaret, had the best reception of his performance from the original Charlie Cullen role.

According to a source cited by Page Six, Grey celebrated his 92nd birthday at Thursday night’s preview performance of the musical, along with his daughter, Jennifer Grey, who flew in from Los Angeles, California, to surprise her dad.

Redmayne reportedly brought Grey onstage during a curtain call, and led audience members including VIPs Candice Bergen, Agnes Gund, Brooke Shields and Anderson Cooper in a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday.’

Per the outlet, Jane Krakowski, David Rockwell, Molly Ringwald, Gina Gershon, artist Ross Bleckner and Maude Apatow were also in attendance.

The show ended with a rapturous applause from the crowd as Redmayne received a hug from Grey and telling him, “I’m leaving [the role] in your talented hands.”

The show first ran with Redmayne and Jessie Buckley in London on the West End, winning seven Olivier Awards.

Grey starred in the 1966 show, and the 1972 movie with Liza Minnelli.