Inside Katie Piper's tragic acid attack ahead of new ITV show

Katie Piper's tragic acid attack

Katie Piper is back with ITV’s Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show.

The morning talk show is set to air every Saturday and Sunday, witnessing the 40-year-old host interact with various celebrity guests, entering fascinating conversations.

The host is known for the tragic event that majorly impacted her life back in 2008.

Developing her career as a 24-year-old model, Piper began living with her friends. In March 2008, the former model was attacked by her ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch and Stefan Sylvestre.

The attack put her in a coma for twelve days as she underwent skin graft procedures. She suffered major damage to her face, leaving blind in one eye.

Her attackers were convicted and ordered life sentence. In 2018, Sylvestre was released after serving an eight-year-period in prison.

In order to restore her face and vision, Katie has been undergoing surgery over the last sixteen years following her accident.

She also opened up about being sexually assaulted by her ex in 2009, increasing awareness for burn victims.

For the unversed, Katie’s experience has been documented in the 2009 Channel 4 documentary Katie: My Beautiful Face part of the Cutting Edge series.