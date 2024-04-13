Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest stunt raise eyebrows

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry give befitting respond to critics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are expected to visit the UK next month to attend event close to their hearts, turned heads with their latest gesture in Florida on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left everyone in awe as they locked lips after Harry's team Royal Salute Sent won a charity polo match with 3-1 against the Grand Champions.

Meghan could not control her emotions and rewarded her hero with a passionate kiss on his victory. She also presented the Prince with the winning trophy.



The couple's latest stunt raised eyebrows among concerned, with some claiming the Duke has sent a clear message to his royal relatives that he can not ditch his wife for any one.

Harry's gesture was enough to tell the royal family, particularly to King Charles and Prince William, that he enjoys life with Meghan.

The couple's fun-filled moments come at the time when King Charles and Kate Middleton are fighting cancer.



Meghan and Harry have also seemingly cleared the air about their relationship, giving befitting respond to their critics who predict the couple could split in the future.

The former Suits star dazzled in white halter neck dress featuring a cutout waist and pleated skirt during her latest outing with Harry for his game. The Duchess paired the dress with thick black sunglasses, a chain strap shoulder bag and nude heels.

She was all smiles and in high spirit, pulling her famous locks elegantly back into a low ponytail. She also wore gold earrings to elevate her look.

On the other hand, hero of the day Harry looked dashing in white trousers, a light blue, open-neck shirt and a beige jacket, matched with sunglasses.



Meghan and Harry have also announced that they will be producing two new non-fiction series as a part of their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

