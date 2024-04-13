King Charles, Prince Harry working ‘behind the scenes’ to end rift

King Charles and Prince Harry are seemingly working behind the scenes to finally mend their strained relationship.



The Duke of Sussex met with his cancer-stricken father in February after he received a personal phone call from the monarch about the diagnosis. Albeit the meeting lasted for mere 30 minutes, but it had happened after a years-long feud.

Now, reports have surfaced that the monarch has plans to invite his younger son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to Balmoral this year.

“This move by Charles may be less about massaging public opinion than it is about trying to spend as much time as possible with family,” PR expert Ryan McCormick suggested to The Mirror.

Of the recent father-son reunion, McCormick observed that the “the recent public behaviour of Charles and Harry, it seems that the two want to move toward reconciliation.”

He also added that after the cancer diagnosis of Charles in February which was followed by Kate Middleton’s shock cancer diagnosis the next month “should have effectively ended any feud” with the Sussexes.

McCormick was of the view that in such circumstances “petty matters take a backseat towards the lives of loved ones,” noting that the Balmoral visit “could bring a lasting peace between the king and his son.”