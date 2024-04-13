Zayn Malik reveals 6-year-old secret following 'Alienated' release

Zayn Malik hid 'Alienated' for six years

Zayn Malik sent shockwaves through his fanbase when he revealed he penned his newly released single, Alienated, from the upcoming album Room Under Stairs, six years ago.

Turning up to social media to express his gratitude towards Zquad for their immense support over his latest release, the former One Direction vocalist shares a short clip with a caption that left fans reeling.

"Wrote Alienated 6 years ago, it was the start of ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS… he revealed.

"Happy for it to finally be with you. Thank you for all the love & support x," Malik, 31, wrote in response to the overwhelming love from the audience.

In the black-and-white video snippet, the Dusk Till Dawn crooner exuded his signature charisma, clad in a suit with his duo-toned locks on display.



After fans learned that Malik had the song for six years, they rallied to the comment section to express their astonishment.

One fan wrote, "Noo so you’re saying we could’ve had this 6 years already?? i love it so much."

Another lamented, "YOU HAD THIS SONG SAVED FOR 6 YEARS AAAAA anyways the song is beautiful and raw, you made me cry [crying and yellow heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, a third fan noted, "No one knows how many bangers zayn been hiding from us."

Alienated marks the second single released from Malik's eagerly anticipated album, following the debut track What I Am.