Harry, Meghan Markle become 'increasingly inconsequential' as projects line-up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent slew of announcement has sparked criticism over its failure to make substantial impact despite their desperate efforts.



Writing for News.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser compared the Sussexes popularity in the US with that of Princess Kate, who has been absent from the public eye as she continues treatment from an undisclosed form of cancer.

Harry and Meghan recently announced two Netflix projects on the horizon, as well as a new campaign aimed to combat deepfake debacle ahead of US elections.

It came a month after the Suits alum launched an Instagram for her new lifestyle brand, American Riveira Orchard.

"In Kate becoming even more of a superpower – such that they should consider giving her a seat on the UN Security Council – that has, in turn, only illuminated a coincidental, second thing: how increasingly marginalised and diminished the Sussexes seem in comparison,” wrote Elser.

"The strange and shocking events that have rattled the Palace this year have only cemented Kate and husband Prince William as true figures of global consequence while Harry and Meghan,” she affirmed, “having forgone the royal imprimatur, have become sort of stateless actors who have slipped from news sections to the entertainment pages.”

"The Sussexes now exist on another strata altogether and are looking increasingly inconsequential," the royal author added.