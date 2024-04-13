Jonas Brothers face intense backlash after latest announcement

Jonas Brothers received backlash for their latest announcement

Jonas Brothers were recently under scrutiny following their latest announcement.



The trio took to the band’s social media accounts, revealing that they were “shifting” the dates of their European tour.

In the video, the musical brothers excused for the shift, admitting that they have several “exciting” projects in the pipeline.

Conversing with their fans, Nick assured in the announcement: “European fans, we love you, we can’t wait to see you, it’s been long overdue, and we are so excited to play these shows later this year, in the fall.”

Kevin chimed in, “So make sure you hold on to your tickets, we will be having more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you.”

They shared the same video alongside a caption that read: “We appreciate your love and support so much. We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming.”

This caused resentment among fans, making them furious about the arrangements they had made prior to the trio’s tour.

Commenting on the same, one fan wrote: “Exciting projects doesn’t really cover the cost of the hotels and flights people booked.”

Meanwhile, another questioned: “Are you going to pay for the flights and hotel bookings that I just wasted my money on now?”

“Did they grow up with money or something? Because how do they not even apologize to the people who booked flights and hotels,” a third fumed.