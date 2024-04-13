Prince Harry borrows from his loss of Princess Diana to comfort orphaned kids

Prince Harry penned a moving letter to orphaned kids in the US in a latest philanthropic move.

In his personal letter for bereaved British forces children for Remembrance Sunday in 2022, the Duke of Sussex discussed the sense of loss in context of losing his mother Princess Diana.

“We share a bond…because we share in having lost a parent,” he started off, according to The Mirror. “I know first hand the pain and grief that comes with loss…you are not alone.”

He continued: "While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on.

“Whenever you need a reminder of this, I encourage you to lean into your friends at Scotty's Little Soldiers,” added Harry, referring to charity dedicated to supporting children who lost their parents to war.

"One of the ways I've learnt to cope has been through community and talking about my grief and I couldn't be more grateful and relieved that you have amazing people walking beside you throughout your journey,” the Spare author noted.

“We all know some days are harder than others but together those days are made easier,” he added.