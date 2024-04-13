Kendall Jenner admits to being inspired by Tyler, the Creator: 'I'm so excited'

Kendall Jenner recently admitted to being inspired by Tyler, the Creator

Kendall Jenner recently admitted to being inspired by Tyler, the Creator.

The 28-year-old model hyped up the 22-year-old rap star, expressing her excitement to watch her friend perform at the Coachella music festival.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum noted, "Each year the line-up definitely has some impact on my looks. Tyler [the Creator] and I have been friends for years, and I'm so excited to see him headline.”

"His overall vibe is giving me inspo for sure,” she added.

As for her fashion inspo for the festival, he model who is known for her “Killer catwalk moments,” claimed that she “feels comfortable” with whatever she wears.

Moreover, she believes that “Coachella itself has evolved a lot and so have I."

The “brunette beauty,” who has served captivating looks with her Coachella outfits over the years, doesn’t have plans to return to her old sense of style.

Speaking on the subject, she enlightened: "I loved all my pieces at the time that I wore them but would definitely not wear them today as they do not reflect my current style. I feel that each look worked for what I was trying to accomplish at the time."

Referring to her 818 Tequila brand, Kendall previously told Forbes that with modelling she “was a part of someone else’s vision.”

However, with the launch of her brand in 2021, she “found” herself again.

She admitted: "I was their character and whoever they wanted me to be at that moment. The shift into being a founder and owning my own business was a really cool way of getting to know myself again."