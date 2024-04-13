Lana Del Rey mesmerises audience with soulful performance at Coachella

Lana Del Rey performed at Coachella

Lana Del Rey mesmerised her fans with a soulful performance at Coachella 2024.



On Friday night, the singer made an iconic entry standing on the back of a motorcycle as she headed towards the stage.

Dressed in a stunning sparkly blue dress, Lana looked beautiful while singing her hit tracks for the music festival attendees.

Notably, Billie Eilish made a surprising appearance during Lana's headlining set as a special guest.

The duo sang Lana's 2012 song Video Games together, leaving the internet in a frenzy.

Moreover, the Summertime Sadness singer's breathtaking look for Coachella has been lauded by her fans.

Previously, Lana's makeup artist Etienne Ortega told People magazine that they are "going to switch up" her style "a little bit."

The makeup artist shared, "We're still going to have a liner. Lana can't be Lana without her infamous liner!"

Etienne added, "But tonight's colour story is a bit more warm tones. Usually, we do a cool-tone eye, a very black, bold liner."

"We're going for a little bit more of browns, like a brown warm sandy palette with gold, with a little bit of a golden, radiant skin."