Meghan Markle takes bold step to 'make positive impact through media'

Meghan Markle has made strategic decision to executive produce her upcoming Netflix project, a move which has been dubbed “good”.



Speaking to the Daily Express, founder on MarkMeets, Mark Boardman claimed the Duchess of Sussex’s role is set to provide her a much-needed sense of control to what she does.

He also claimed it aligns with her previous endeavours in her career, dating back long before she married Prince William.

Netflix announced two projects in collaboration with the former actress, one of which will “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

Meanwhile, the second will pertain to the US Open Polo Championship, which is more the duke’s area.

“Having followed Meghan's career, this new focus appears to align well with Meghan's passion for storytelling and her desire to make a positive impact through media,” the entertainment expert told the outlet.

“She will be very comfortable with control as an exec producer,” he explained.

“Meghan Markle's move into developing two new Netflix series is undoubtedly a bold step, and a good move for her personally, following the launch of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard,” Boardman added.