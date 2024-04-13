BTS V glimpses into scars amid military service in rare photo

BTS’ V shows off his scarred body as a special forces soldier in new photos

Kim Taehyung, better known to his fans as V, has offered a fresh glimpse into his life as a military man with a series of new photographs.

As per photos obtained by Allkpop on Friday, April 12, the BTS heartthrob showcased his transformed physique, credited to his training in the military.

In a montage of captivating photos, the 28-year-old South Korean singer and songwriter proudly shared a shirtless snapshot revealing prominent marks on his back.

Adding context to these marks, former military personnel confirmed that they are likely the result of carrying heavy equipment or activities like climbing ropes or crawling under a mountain.

In other shared photos, he sported a black shirt with the Special Duty Team SDT logo. Meanwhile, he opted for casual fits in the gym or enjoying the outdoors.



The singer graced his fans not only with pictures but also with personal updates from the military.

"I'm working out healthily, wearing a cool black uniform (SDT black ops uniform) and doing great training!" he began.

Sharing that he recently enjoyed a vacation, V added, "Now, I am working out very hard and weigh 75kg, but since the soldiers of our unit have great bodies, I have to work harder. I'll try. Bye."

His current weight is a significant increase from his pre-enlistment weight of 61 kg, reflecting his commitment to physical fitness during his service.

Enlisted in mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, V is set to be discharged in 2025.