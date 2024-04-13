Suki Waterhouse sets to perform at Coachella weeks after giving birth

Suki Waterhouse gave a sneak peek into her day ahead of her performance in Coachella.

Taking to Instagram, the new mother dropped a photo of herself posing in front of her vanity vain, expressing her excitement for her performance at the annual music festival in Indio, California.

In the shared picture, Suki can be seen wearing a fur jacket over a plain white top and paired it with wide-leg high-waisted shorts.



"One hour, see you at Gobi stage," the singer captioned her post.

It is pertinent to mention here that the musician will be performing at the music festival soon after delivering her first baby.

For the unversed, Suki and her partner Robert Pattinson officially announced the arrival of their first child on April 4.

Previously, the couple was spotted with a pram on a family stroll in Los Angeles in March 2024, confirming the arrival of their baby.

