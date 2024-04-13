Shawn Levy dishes on ‘extremely close’ bond with Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are more than just coworkers as they are filming their much-anticipate project, Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Ryan and I have become extremely close friends,” Levy told People Magazine during CinemaCon on Thursday.

When asked how much time the duo spends together, the director, 55, replied, “a lot.”

“More than I've spent with any male friend since literally high school,” he added, noting that the two live “half a block from each other,” in New York City.

“So, it’s all very intertwined — which makes it very convenient for two guys who work as hard as we do.”

Levy also dished that the close friendship was long predicted by their mutual pal, “the prophet” Hugh Jackman, while they were filming 2011 movie Real Steel starring Jackman.

“Hugh said, ‘For what it's worth, if you ever meet and work with Ryan Reynolds, you’re never going to stop,’” Levy recalled the moment from 2010.

He continued, “I met Ryan about a movie we didn't end up making together — that I'll never name — and we just had an ease with each other,” adding that it “manifested” their 2021’s Free Guy.

Levy and Reynolds worked on 2022’s The Adam Project and now Deadpool & Wolverine, in which Jackman reprises his irreverent Marvel Comics role.