Paris Hilton reminisces Coachella experience, looks forward to this year

Paris Hilton, ahead of Coachella, shares her memories of the event.



Since 1999, the Coachella Valley Music Festival has been held in Indio, California, and the 43-year-old star tells People magazine that she has been a longtime attendee, even before the festival became popular.

“I was going years ago when nobody even hardly knew about it.”

“I used to live in the desert. I went to high school there for ninth grade,” she adds, “so I’ve been going there for a long time.”

The actress and mother of two has had a lot of changes since then, but she still makes time to attend her favourite festival. In collaboration with Absolut Vodka, she is heading to the desert this year, claiming it will be her first time attending a party since the birth of her second child, London, in November of last year.

“My schedule is so insane, I don’t even go out anymore,” says Hilton, also mom to son Phoenix, 1. “I haven’t been to a party besides my birthday party at my house in a long time, so it’ll be fun. I’ll be in Absolut Land with my Sliving Cosmo [cocktail], which we created together, so I’m excited for that.”

The singer is also prepping up to party like it’s 1999. “I cannot wait to see No Doubt,” she says of the hit 90s band reuniting on stage. “I love Gwen Stefani. She’s such an icon and I’ve been obsessed with her music since I was a teenager. I was DMing her yesterday letting her know how excited I am to see her perform.”