Megan Fox breaks down Coachella look with new hair transformation

Megan Fox is giving into her colourful side as she switches up her hair colour once again, this time for Coachella.

The Transformers actress, 37, who was headed to the Celsius Cosmic Desert party during Coachella weekend on Friday, spoke to People Magazine about her new hairdo.

“I actually have a blue bob right now,” Fox said of her acrylic blue hair with the extensions. “We added the extensions in to give it more Coachella energy. I think I bleached it, and I destroyed it.”

She continued, “So, I might as well run through all the colours before I go brown.”

For her festival look that the actress “threw together” consisted of her white Free People bodysuit and Levi's denim shorts and topped it with a black leather jacket.

“I think it’s important just to be you and not change your whole style just for a festival,” she added.

The Jennifer’s Body star’s latest hair transformation comes after she experimented with long platinum rose hair.

She teased the new hair change with an Instagram post two weeks ago as she shared “in memoriam of my pink hair era february 2024-april 2024.”

The new hair reveal occurred on Tuesday, with Fox writing next to a series of sultry Instagram photos, “entering my Jedi era.”