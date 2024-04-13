Shakira stuns crowd amid Bizarrap's performance with tour announcement

Shakira announces Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour amid Bizarrap's Coachella performance

Shakira crashed Bizarrap's performance, setting the stage on fire with an unexpected revelation.

According to Variety's report on Friday, April 12, the high-energy DJ received an assist from the Latin Queen herself as she unveiled the highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour during their performances.

Half an hour into Bizarrap's captivating evening set, the crowd was treated to Shakira’s grand entrance.

She exuded star power by donning a dazzling red-orange dress and oversized aviator sunglasses.

Initially joining Bizarrap behind the decks, Shakira then took center stage alongside the DJ.



The music was paused for a brief time, allowing Shakira to address the audience in Spanish and English. Shedding light on the cryptic message she had teased earlier in the day, "La loba se viene”— translated as The wolf is coming— that illuminated the screen behind them while Shakira announced the tour.

"Finally we’re going on tour – starting here, in November!" she shouted. "Starting here, this November in this city! Can’t wait!"

Additionally, Shakira and Bizarrap delivered electrifying performances on their chart-topping tracks La Fuerte and BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.