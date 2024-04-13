Meghan Markle shows Prince Harry support with sweet gesture

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share PDA-filled moment after charity polo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a loved-up display as they concluded the first day of a charity polo match in Florida.

The Duke of Sussex’s team defeated pal Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras’ team in a 3-1 game at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge held at Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida on Friday.

As the Duchess joined him at the winner’s circle with a special trophy, the two leaned in for a celebratory kiss, per People Magazine.

“They were very loving with each other,” an onlooker told the outlet. “Meghan looked really happy.”

The source continued, “They held hands as they arrived and talked to everyone there. It was Harry’s night to shine and Meghan was very supportive.”

Harry has taken part in the charity match in front of 300 guests, which was held to benefit Sentebale, an organisation he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, aiming to support children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, and HIV/AIDS.

The PDA-filled moment was reminiscent of the July 2018 kiss the couple had shared just weeks after their royal wedding after Harry’s charity polo match win.

The current day smooch comes amid news that the Sussexes are filming their upcoming Netflix series focused on the world of polo.

On Thursday, Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions revealed two new series are in the “early stages” of production at Netflix, one of which revolves around the equestrian sport.