Amanda Holden sides with Simon Cowell over Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh’s diss

Amanda Holden brands Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh as 'nasty and awful' amid their rift with Simon Cowell

Amanda Holden has stepped into Simon Cowell's rift with Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh with a fierce defence.

According to Daily Mail on Friday, April 12, Holden took a savage swipe at Osbourne and Walsh by branding their actions on Celeb Big Brothers as "nasty and awful."

"I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon – he’s the person who’s given them all the chances, give them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn’t have had," the 53-year-old BGT judge didn’t mince her words as she unleashed her frustration.

Disgusted by the former X Factor panellists’ remarks for the music mogul, she added, "It’s bitter and pathetic. It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background, just stabby, stabby, stabby."

"I thought, oh my God, it’s like watching a pantomime. I just think they look so nasty and awful," Holden scorned.

Giving good schooling to Osbourne and Walsh both, 71, she continued, "There was a friendship there and an opportunity, so however the business ends, you should respect the opportunity that was given to you and the pay cheque that was given to you."

"Just be gracious. There was none of that, and I can’t bear it," she fumed.

For the unversed, both Osbourne and Walsh appeared on the Celebrity Big Brother last month.

During the show, the TV personality shared she missed out on major TV gigs because of Cowell, as he didn’t renew her contract despite high hopes.

Meanwhile, Walsh, who once shared the most talked-about bromance in Britain with Cowell, added fuel to the fire by revealing he no longer spoke to his former partner in crime.