Tom Hiddleston plays coy of Loki’s future

Tom Hiddleston on Loki's future

Tom Hiddleston doesn’t know what is going to happen with his character Loki after season 2 of the Marvel series of the same name.



Hiddleston responded unclearly when asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live if he was “done with the character.”

“I don’t know. I really don’t know,” he said while promoting his series The Night Manager. However, Kimmel was not satisfied with the answer and highlighted Marvel’s history of keeping things a secret.

“Especially from the Marvel world…people will come out and lie,” said Kimmel.

Hiddleston responded with optimism, stating his pleasure with where Loki left off, “I know that we’ve reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season 2, which feels very satisfying to me.”

He also shed light on what he thinks of the Marvel character.

The actor doesn’t consider Loki as a villain, but someone who “once upon a time was making some misguided choices.” In the end, the character made “slightly more generous, loving and heroic choices.”

Kimmel highlighted that Hiddleston has been in the role of Loki for 14 years.

“Every time someone says that, it kind of blows my mind,” Hiddleston said, adding that playing Loki “changed the course of my life completely.”