Selena Gomez ‘never met’ John F. Kennedy’s grandson?

Selena Gomez reacts to false affair rumours

Selena Gomez never “fell” for anything “offered” to her by John F. Kennedy’s grandson.



The singer has turned down any rumours spread by fans about an affair with John F. Kennedy‘s only grandson, John Kennedy Schlossberg.

A fan account for Gomez, 31, shared a post, which read, “@SelenaGomez and John Kennedy Schlossberg had an affair from 2020 to 2021. The grandson of the U.S. President John Kennedy promised her the White House and she fell for it.”

The singer responded to the claims by writing, “Never met this human sorry,” as per Us Weekly.

Gomez has talked about her love life being jinxed in the past.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she told Vogue Australia in June 2021.

“I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

The songstress is in a romance with Benny Blanco right now, whom she secretly dated for six before going public with her relationship.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram comment in December 2023. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”