Prince Harry's bond with Kate Middleton made Meghan Markle 'insecure'

Prince Harry's close bond with Kate Middleton has made Meghan Markle 'insecure,' claimed a royal author.

It is not a hidden fact that the Duke of Sussex had a special relationship with her sister-in-law before his marriage to the former Suits actress.

The former working royal has mentioned Kate as a sister he "has never had and always wanted" in his memoir Spare.

Now, a royal expert Ingrid Seward opened up about the possible reason behind Meghan and Kate's strained relationship.

In conversation with The Mirror, she said, "Seeing Harry's close relationship with Kate could have triggered feelings of envy and insecurity for Meghan, making her feel like she had to compete for his attention and affection."

Ingrid also claimed that Meghan might have "felt a sense of competition with Kate."

The author added, "The constant media attention and comparisons being made between the two women may have added to the feelings of competition."

"Kate is adored by the public, which may have caused Meghan to feel like she had to live up to a certain standard," she stated.