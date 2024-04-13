Oprah Winfrey opens up about her go-to person to release stress

Oprah Winfrey revealed that she has never been to a therapist but she talked to her BFF Gayle King to release stress.

In conversation with People, the known television presenter opened up about her unbreakable bond with Gayle.

She said, "I've never been to a therapist because I had so many on the show, but my real therapy came from downloading whatever was happening in the day with Gayle every night."

Oprah added, "There wasn't a day that we missed being on some kind of phone call talking about what had happened in our days."

For the unversed, Oprah was a 22-year-old newscaster at WJZ-TV in Baltimore when she met 21-year-old Gayle, who was the production assistant/writer at the station

She continued, "I realized years later, talking to an expert about something else, that that was my therapy, that was my release."

Oprah further stated, "That was the way I not only kept myself grounded, but it was the way I regulated myself every day."