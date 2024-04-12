Khloé Kardashian opens up about 'unforgettable' moment of her life

Khloé Kardashian got all emotional ahead of her firstborn, daughter True's sixth birthday.

The reality TV star recalled the magical journey of her first pregnancy on Instagram, calling it the unforgettable experience of her life.

Khloe also shared that she and her youngest sister Kylie Jenner were both pregnant at the same time with their first babies.

In her first Instagram story, the co-founder of Good American wrote, "I can not handle True turning 6 tomorrow. What’s wrong with me. What is this liquid falling from my eyes?"

In her next story, Khloé shared a black-and-white photo of her maternity shoot with Kylie.

She wrote, "One of the most special parts about me being pregnant with True, is that I got to be pregnant with Kylie as well."

The socialite added, "This was the biggest blessing!! My baby sister and I having babies together."

Alongside several pictures of her pregnant self, Khloé melted the hearts of her followers with the last snap of newborn True lying on her mother's chest in the hospital.

She wrote, "The day my life changed forever."

For the unversed, Khloé shares True and her son Tatum, 1, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.